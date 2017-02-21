Man suspected of driving ‘heavy logging machinery’ while intoxicated

Charges are pending for a 26-year-old Huntingdon man after an incident Friday night in Shirley Township.
According to state police at Huntingdon, troopers responded at about 9 p.m. for a report of an individual “driving heavy logging machinery through various properties along Gilbo Road.” The man also allegedly endangered and threatened another motorist on the roadway, police said.
The man was taken into custody and transported for a blood draw on suspicion of intoxication, police said. Criminal and traffic charges are pending.
