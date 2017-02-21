Generators, shotgun listed in reported burglary

State police at Huntingdon are investigating a reported burglary in Cromwell Township.
According to a state police news release, sometime between Jan. 15 and Feb. 10 an unknown person entered the Sawmill Road location by breaking in the front door. Some of the items listed as missing include two generators, an antique shotgun, an electronic Foxpro game caller and three trail cameras.
No value for the items was given. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police at 814-627-3161.
