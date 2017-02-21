Civil War Roundtable to hold first 2017 meeting in March

A retired military captain is scheduled to speak next month at a Central Pennsylvania Civil War Round Table discussion — the first meeting of the year.
Capt. Jim Bloom will speak on “The Night the War was Lost” — a time about 155 years ago when “events in the United States were turbulent, uncertain, nationalistic, and full of terror,” CWRT President Lynn Herman said in a statement.
The the discussion, led by Herman said Bloom, will focus on the planning and operation of the United States Navy in taking New Orleans.
“In the lower Mississippi River, Fort Jackson and Fort St. Philip provided a formidable defense of New Orleans defended by Confederate General Mansfield Lovell,” Herman said. “In the famous Battle of New Orleans, April 24 (and) 25, 1862, 43 Union war ships under the command of Admiral David G. Farragut would attempt to pass Fort Jackson and Fort St. Philip to capture the south’s largest city, New Orleans.”
If you go
When: 7 p.m. March 7
Where: Pennsylvania Military Museum auditorium, 602 Boalsburg Road, Boalsburg
Contact: 861-0770
