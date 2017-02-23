He took money from an open cash register. Now he’s getting up to a year in jail.

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting Pause

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival

2:30 Dads don tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class