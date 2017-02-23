Man facing felony charges due to alleged meth, cocaine possession

A Wallacton man accused of possessing both crystal methamphetamine and cocaine waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court in Clearfield County.
Lowell Timothy Way, 52, is charged with four felony counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and five traffic summaries. He remains in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an officer was stopped in a turning lane on U.S. Route 322 when he noticed a vehicle next to him partially in his lane. As the officer looked at the driver, he allegedly saw him putting drops in his eye. The officer followed the man and then initiated a traffic stop.
When he approached the vehicle, the report states, he saw a red straw with a burnt end, a long foil strip and a butane torch. The driver was identified as Way from his driver’s license.
Way’s eyes were glassy and he appeared distracted and disoriented, police said. The officer examined the drug paraphernalia and determined it was used to heat and then inhale the smoke from hash oil.
Way was asked to exit the vehicle and the officer began to administer field sobriety tests. At one point, Way reportedly reached for the bottom of his pant leg. The officer stopped him, concerned Way might have a weapon on his ankle. He then patted Way down and found a pistol that wasn’t loaded. Way was placed in handcuffs.
The officers located a bag containing 287 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 35 grams of cocaine, 12 suspected Buprenorphine pills, scales, a plastic box with suspected THC hash oil, boxes of packaging papers and other drug paraphernalia. They also located a large sum of cash estimated to be between $5,000 and $10,000.
