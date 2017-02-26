Share our heritage: Guy Z. Stover’s Gas Station

Today’s photo is from Connie Randolph. It features a post card of Guy Z. Stover’s gas station and probably dates back to the early 1960s.
Seen in the postcard are two cases of glass quart oil jars at each pump.
According to Randolph, there was another gas station to the right and the building on the left was the “Nuclide Co.” The Meridian I and II and the University Gateway now stand on this College Avenue property in State College.
ABOUT THIS SERIES
