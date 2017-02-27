Tractor trailer crash sends one to the hospital

A one vehicle crash in Blair County sent a man to the hospital.
According to state police at Hollidaysburg, Robert Price, 48, of McSherrystown, was traveling south at about 6 a.m. Monday along Interstate 99 in Allegheny Township when his tractor trailer went onto the right berm of the roadway. The truck began to skid out of control and rolled over.
The trailer then rolled over the guide rail and began to roll down the west-side embankment, police said, before finally resting at the bottom. Price suffered serious injuries and was transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment.
An investigation is ongoing, police said.
