State police report hit and run in Potter Township

A car was abandoned after a hit and run Friday, state police at Rockview said.
According to the crash report, the 2009 Honda Civic was traveling west at a high rate of speed along Sinking Creek Road in Potter Township. The car struck a utility pole off the north side of the roadway, then struck a fence post off the south side of the road.
The driver proceeded to drive about a quarter mile before the vehicle became disabled, police said. The driver then fled the scene prior to police arrival.
