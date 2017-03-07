News

March 7, 2017 10:44 PM

State police report hit and run in Potter Township

From CDT staff reports

A car was abandoned after a hit and run Friday, state police at Rockview said.

According to the crash report, the 2009 Honda Civic was traveling west at a high rate of speed along Sinking Creek Road in Potter Township. The car struck a utility pole off the north side of the roadway, then struck a fence post off the south side of the road.

The driver proceeded to drive about a quarter mile before the vehicle became disabled, police said. The driver then fled the scene prior to police arrival.

