Man sentenced to up to 9 years for drug delivery

A Pittsburgh man was sentenced Monday in Centre County to four-and-a-half to nine years in state prison after attempting to deliver a pound of cocaine.
Keith D. Peterkin, 44, was pulled over by state troopers on July 31, 2015, a District Attorney’s Office news release said. The pound of cocaine was discovered in his vehicle, along with 5 grams of marijuana and about $11,000 in cash.
He was found guilty on Aug. 29, 2016, of felony possession with intent to deliver, the release said. He failed to appear for sentencing in November and was later taken into custody in New Jersey.
“This defendant is a repeat offender who belongs in state prison for poisoning the community and adding to the problem of addiction,” District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said in the release.
Comments