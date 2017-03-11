Woman injured in rollover crash in Rush Township

A Sandy Ridge woman was transported by ambulance to UPMC Altoona on Wednesday afternoon after police say she lost control of her vehicle and crashed on Tyrone Pike.
According to state police at Philipsburg, Sherry Flick, 58, was traveling south on state route 350 in Rush Township when she attempted to pass another southbound vehicle.
Once in the oncoming travel lane, Flick reportedly lost control of her 2016 Jeep Cherokee.
Police said Flick’s vehicle exited the roadway, struck an embankment and then a tree, and rolled over three times before coming to a rest on its roof facing northbound on Tyrone Pike, just south of Dale Road.
Flick was wearing a seatbelt and is suspected to have sustained minor injuries, according to police.
Flick was subsequently charged with a series of traffic violations.
Mountain Top Fire and EMS, and Moshannon Valley EMS assisted at the scene.
