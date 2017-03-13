Governor signs proclamation of disaster emergency

Governor Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency Monday in anticipation for a snow storm expected to move across the state late Monday into Tuesday.
According to a news release from the governor, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike will restrict speeds on interstates and “some large commercial vehicular travel.” PennDOT is also expected to deploy additional assets in areas hardest hit by the storm.
Beginning 10 p.m. Monday, a 45 mph speed limit and ban on tandem truck trailers, empty trailers, towed trailers, buses, recreational vehicles and motorcycles will be implemented on all interstates and expressways, including interstates 80 and 99, according to the release. The proclamation is not a “state of emergency” and does not prohibit travel.
“State agencies continue to take proactive steps to ensure Pennsylvania is ready for the incoming winter weather and Pennsylvanians should take their own precautions and prepare for adverse conditions, especially for travel,” Governor Wolf said in the release. “I ask residents and commercial drivers across the commonwealth to prepare to avoid unnecessary travel on roadways during this time – as to let road crews and emergency responders do their jobs and minimize dangerous travel.”
