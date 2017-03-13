Penn State declares ‘midnight clear’ for all surface parking

As the municipalities of Centre County prepare for the snow storm, Penn State is no exception.
University police, Penn State Emergency Management and the Office of Physical Plant are closely monitoring the storm, which is expected to begin late Monday night and could drop as much as nine to 15 inches, a Penn State news release said. This creates the potential for hazardous travel conditions into Tuesday afternoon.
The Office of Physical Plant has declared a midnight clear for all surface parking lots on campus on Monday and Tuesday nights for snow removal, the release said. During these times, parking is prohibited from midnight through 7 a.m. and applies to all employee work shifts, regardless of reporting time.
“All employees and students are encouraged to take responsibility for their own safety,” the release said. “Faculty, staff and students should use their best judgment when considering traveling to campus during times of inclement weather.”
