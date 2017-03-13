State College-area man announces candidacy for magisterial district judge

A Centre Region man is running for magisterial district judge for a district that oversees Halfmoon, Ferguson and Patton townships, and part of College Township.
A press release said Robert Stewart, a former state constable and current small business owner, has been twice certified by the state Supreme Court to serve in the position for which he’s running.
“I am looking forward to campaigning and meeting as many constituents as possible,” Stewart said in a prepared statement.
If elected, Stewart said he hopes to bring family values, a strong worth ethic, and a full-time commitment to the district court system.
He also said he plans to establish a veteran’s court for summary offenses; a mediation program for civil cases; and continue the Youth Offenders Program and Youth Aid Panel for first-time offenders.
“His approach is to offer a common-sense practical application of the law,” the report said.
Stewart has been married to wife Jerilinn for more than 20 years, and has two children.
