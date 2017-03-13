Penn State cancels Tuesday classes and activities

Penn State has canceled all classes and activities on campus from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday in anticipation of heavy snow.
The National Weather Service forecast has estimated 9 to 15 inches of snowfall in Centre County through Tuesday. There is a 24 percent chance that 18 or more inches of snow falls through Wednesday, according to NWS.
Scheduled activities will resume at 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Employees who have been previously identified as performing essential services should report to work as regularly scheduled.
Comments