P-O school district to operate on 2-hour delay

Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District will operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday, according to Superintendent Gregg Paladina.
P-O, along all other Centre County school districts, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy and Nittany Valley Charter School were closed Tuesday due to Winter Storm Stella.
Penn State also canceled classes Tuesday.
Although the heaviest snowfall hit Tuesday, the National Weather Service put estimates for accumulated snow overnight and through Wednesday at up to another inch and a half.
