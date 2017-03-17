University Health Services offering measles, mumps, MMR vaccines

If the Penn State mumps situation is leaving you scrambling for a vaccine, the university is trying to help.
University Health Services will be offering a measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in Alumni Hall at the HUB-Robeson Center.
Penn State has had 23 confirmed and 49 reported cases of mumps since January.
“Students who have not had a first or second dose of MMR or students who have been recommended to receive a third dose of the vaccine should attend the clinic. All students, including those seeking a third dose of MMR, are welcome to attend the clinic if they would like to be vaccinated to minimize the risk of contracting mumps,” the university said in a release.
The vaccine administrative fee will be waived for the clinic, making the cost $99. Students are asked to bring photo identification and health insurance cards.
