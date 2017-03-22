County commissioners schedule town halls to discuss proposed vehicle fee increase

The Centre County Board of Commissioners released on Tuesday two dates for town hall meetings to discuss a possible $5 vehicle registration fee increase for county residents.
In January, the commissioners announced that they are considering increasing the fee as allowed by the Act 89 transportation bill signed by former Gov. Tom Corbett in 2013. If the fee increase is enacted, the county estimates that $600,000 will be generated for infrastructure projects within the county.
The town hall meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Patton Township Municipal Building and 6:30 p.m. April 6 in the Courthouse Annex Building in Bellefonte.
To gauge the interest of the 35 municipalities in the county, the commissioners mailed surveys to municipality officials and 19 responded.
The responding municipalities account for 80 percent of the county’s population. Within those municipalities are 70 percent of the county’s roads that are eligible to be repaired or replaced with revenue generated by the fee increase.
Twelve of the 19 responding municipalities are in favor of enacting the fee: Boggs, College, Gregg, Patton, Potter and Spring townships; and Centre Hall, Milesburg, Millheim, Snow Shoe, State College and Unionville boroughs.
The upcoming town hall meetings will be attended by the three county commissioners. Board Chairman Michael Pipe will share a presentation describing how the county plans to use the money generated by the fees, followed by an opportunity for residents to ask questions and voice their opinions.
The commissioners have not set a timetable for making a decision on the fees.
Leon Valsechi: 814-231-4631, @leon_valsechi
Comments