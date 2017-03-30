Bellefonte construction to begin next week

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation construction is slated to begin in downtown Bellefonte soon.
PennDOT will restart a safety improvement project on Route 150 starting Monday, a news release said, and includes construction activity at the intersections of Water and Lamb streets, Water and High streets and High and Spring streets.
Work will begin with excavation to install new traffic signal poles at those intersection, the release said. Motorists may experience traffic delays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The $1.2 million project is scheduled to be completed in early October, the release said.
Comments