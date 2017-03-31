Local students’ artwork could be on display at exhibit in D.C.

The 2017 Congressional Art Competition is on the horizon, and deadline for students to submit work is 5 p.m. April 27.
The winning piece of artwork from each congressional district across the country will be displayed in an exhibit in Washington D.C, according to a press release from Renee Gamela, spokeswoman for Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township.
“This is a great opportunity for young artists to have their talents critiqued by an independent panel of professional artists,” Thompson said in a prepared statement. “The winner of the competition will have the honor of displaying their work in Washington, where it will be seen by countless visitors to the U.S. Capitol throughout the year.”
The winner, according to the report, will be announced at a reception and public showing of all entries at 2 p.m. April 29 at the Winkler Gallery of Fine Art in DuBois.
Since its inception in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students participated in the nationwide competition aimed at recognizing artistic talents of youth.
If you want to apply
Art must be:
▪ two dimensional
▪ no larger than 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by 4 inches thick
▪ Not weigh more than 15 pounds
▪ original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws
On the web: www.thompson.house.gov/services/art-competition
