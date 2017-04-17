National security analyst to appear at Republican women meeting

A national security analyst is slated to appear at the next Central Pennsylvania Council of Republican Women meeting.
Scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 27, the meeting will host Cynthia Ayers, independent consultant with the U.S. War College, a council news release said. Ayers works in support of electric grid vulnerability mitigation and critical infrastructure issues.
The public is welcome to attend the meeting, the release said, which will be held at the Altoona Grand Hotel, 1 Sheraton Drive, Altoona. For more information, call 931-4194.
Comments