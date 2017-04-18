Patton Township police investigating hit-and-run

Patton Township police are seeking information in a reported hit and run Friday.
According to police, at about 10 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle accident near the intersection of North Atherton Street and Valley Vista Drive. A dark-colored SUV reportedly ran into the rear end of a stopped vehicle.
The SUV then did a U-turn at the intersection and left the scene headed toward Port Matilda, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
The SUV may have sustained damage to the front end grill area, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 234-0273 or 800-479-0050.
