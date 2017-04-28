Curtin Village to host ‘shower’ day

On Sunday, the Curtin Village historical site in Howard is hosting a carriage house kitchen “shower” day at the Curtin Mansion from 2 to 4 p.m.
The carriage house kitchen, which is used during special events, has undergone a renovation and the Roland Curtin Foundation is asking for donations of kitchen utensils, pots, pans, bowls, dishes or any donation village visitors are willing to offer.
If a donor cannot make it to the shower, the village is willing to pick up donations. For more information call foundation president Gloria Briggs at 814-364-1755.
Comments