State police report medication collections

Pennsylvania State Police released numbers Tuesday on medications collected during April.
According to a news release, troopers collected 370 pounds of expired or unwanted medications from six counties, including Centre, Blair and Huntingdon. The medications were collected as part of the Drug Take-Back Program conducted in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Troopers in the Rockview and Philipsburg stations took 53 pounds in medications, the release said, while troopers in Hollidaysburg and Huntingdon both collected 248. Troopers collected 147 pounds during the last drug take back day in October 2016, a 152 percent increase.
