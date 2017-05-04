Injuries reported after two-vehicle crash on North Atherton

Several injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash Saturday along North Atherton Street in State College.
According to the crash report, Olivia Stas, 21, of Whitney, was traveling southbound on North Atherton toward the intersection of White Course Drive. Janelle Miller, 21, of Lititz, attempted a left turn from White Course onto North Atherton when the light turned green.
Stas failed to stop at the light, police said, and struck Miller, spinning her vehicle around. Both vehicles were severely damaged in the crash.
A witness said the traffic light was “definitely green” on White Course, police said. Stas reportedly said she wasn’t paying attention and realized the light was red before she could stop.
Both Stas and Miller said they would go to the emergency room for evaluation, police said. A passenger in Stas’ vehicle was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center by EMS.
Stas was cited for failure to stop at a red light, police said.
