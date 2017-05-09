News

May 09, 2017 3:50 PM

Elder Abuse Task Force seeks to educate, collaborate efforts

From CDT staff reports

Centre County is tackling elder abuse thanks to the creation of a new task force.

The Elder Abuse Task Force was developed in conjunction with the Centre County Office of Aging and District Attorney’s Office, a news release from the DA’s office said. The purpose of the task force is “to better identify the needs of Centre County’s older adults, provide outreach to older adults ... to better protect them and provide education and training to community leaders.”

The task force’s mission is “to facilitate and develop expertise in prosecuting elder abuse, train professionals ... who are in constant contact with senior citizens ... and educate the public about elder abuse,” the release said.

All elder abuse investigations will be coordinated by task force members, the release said, to coordinate the efforts of each office, similar to how child abuse cases are investigated. Multiple agencies in the county are committed to participating, including municipal police departments, Centre Crest, Mount Nittany Medical Center and Bellefonte EMS.

