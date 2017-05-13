News

May 13, 2017 4:54 PM

Teen in stable condition after being struck by vehicle in Philipsburg

By Britney Milazzo

bmilazzo@centredaily.com

A 13-year-old girl is in stable condition Saturday after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in Philipsburg, according to state police at Philipsburg.

She was one of two Philipsburg teens struck by a vehicle on South Centre Street at the intersection of Orange Street at about 7:22 p.m. Friday.

The teen was transported by medical helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Police said the other girl, also 13, was struck in the leg, but was not injured.

Three girls attempted to cross the street in heavy traffic, police said, but they reportedly failed to see the southbound vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 44-year-old Osceola Mills woman.

Police said the driver attempted to avoid the girls by veering to the right, but was unable to miss two of them.

State police were assisted at the scene by Chester Hill and Philipsburg-based fire companies; and Centre LifeLink, Moshannon Valley and Sandy Ridge EMS.

Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash

Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash 0:42

Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash
Man, young boy injured in crash 0:27

Man, young boy injured in crash
No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says 3:47

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos