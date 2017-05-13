Teen in stable condition after being struck by vehicle in Philipsburg

A 13-year-old girl is in stable condition Saturday after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in Philipsburg, according to state police at Philipsburg.
She was one of two Philipsburg teens struck by a vehicle on South Centre Street at the intersection of Orange Street at about 7:22 p.m. Friday.
The teen was transported by medical helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Police said the other girl, also 13, was struck in the leg, but was not injured.
Three girls attempted to cross the street in heavy traffic, police said, but they reportedly failed to see the southbound vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 44-year-old Osceola Mills woman.
Police said the driver attempted to avoid the girls by veering to the right, but was unable to miss two of them.
State police were assisted at the scene by Chester Hill and Philipsburg-based fire companies; and Centre LifeLink, Moshannon Valley and Sandy Ridge EMS.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
