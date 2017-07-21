Centre County sheriff, deputies to carry naloxone

The Centre County sheriff and deputy sheriffs are now carrying the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone.
The drug will be on-site at the airport, courthouse facilities, Willowbank Building, sheriff’s office and in all sheriff’s office cruisers, according to Centre County Sheriff Bryan Sampsel.
Naloxone stops the effects of an opioid overdose and is administered with an injection or nasal spray. The drug has no side effects and does not provide a high of any type.
The sheriff’s office joins State College, Ferguson, Patton and Bellefonte police departments in an effort to provide the life-saving drug to overdose victims. Penn State police is the only local department in the Centre Region that doesn’t carry the drug.
In 2015, the Pennsylvania State Police began carrying naloxone.
Since then, the drug has been administered by troopers 86 times statewide and was successful 81 times, according to state police.
Centre County lies within Troop G of the state police coverage area, and since 2015, the drug has been administered in Troop G twice, with success on both occasions, according to state police.
Pennsylvania had a 20 percent increase from 2014 to 2015, which was among the highest in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county’s opioid-related death statistics have increased over the past two years, which is consistent with the state and national trend. In 2015, 17 people died from an opioid overdose, and in 2016, 21 people died, according Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe.
“The sheriff’s office carrying naloxone is another big step in providing safety for people who have overdosed, as well as first responders who have come in contact with opioids while on the job,” Pipe said. “Our first responders need to have the opportunity to save lives and this will do it.”
