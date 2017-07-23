News

July 23, 2017 9:47 PM

Man transported to hospital after single-vehicle crash

From CDT staff reports

A man was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after police say he lost control of his vehicle and struck several trees.

According to police, James Grimes, 56, of Brackenridge, was traveling northbound on Cambria Street in Gulich Township, Clearfield County, when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

The Nissan Altima then reportedly continued traveling off road, striking another tree. This collision caused the vehicle to roll over on its top, while re-entering the road.

Grimes sustained moderate injuries as a result of the crash, and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Altoona, according to police.

Curwensville EMS, Ramey Fire Co., Moshannon Valley EMS and Cambria Fire Co. responded to the scene.

