Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
National Weather Service issues flash flood warning for Centre County

From CDT staff reports

July 28, 2017 10:05 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning until 12:45 a.m. Saturday for southwestern Centre County.

Other areas that are expected to experience flooding include Tyrone, Altoona, Whipple Dam State Park, Pine Grove Mills, Houserville, Northern Cambria, Bellwood, Osceola Mills and Spruce Creek, according to NWS.

In the past three hours, NWS said up to 4 inches of rain have already fallen just south of State College.

About 1 to 2 inches of additional rainfall can be expected.

NWS reminds all to avoid flooded areas and be especially cautious when traveling.

