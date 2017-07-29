Woman, toddler reported OK after crash in Huntingdon County

A Petersburg woman and a 4-year-old were reported uninjured after a one-vehicle crash Friday night in Huntingdon County.
State police at Huntingdon said Jennifer Ramsey, 37, was operating a 2001 Ford Focus that was heading west on Barree Road when it traveled off the left side of the road and down an embankment.
The vehicle reportedly came to a rest after it struck a tree about 1,100 feet south of Fitzgerald Lane.
The driver was wearing her seat belt, and the child was properly secured in a child safety seat, according to police, but Ramsey was charged with traffic violation 3309-1, driving on the roadway lanes for traffic.
Neither were reported injured, but the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
