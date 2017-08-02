Mother, 3 children allegedly stalked in grocery store and on their way home

Going to the grocery store should be a safe, uneventful activity, but one family was frightened after what was reported to be a stalking incident.
Spring Township police announced Wednesday on its Facebook page that it has launched an investigation into three males who allegedly followed a mother and her three children through the Weis Markets near Bellefonte.
Police said in the post that the three men continued to follow them in a single vehicle after the family left the store. Police did not say if the mother lost the men in traffic or if they stopped following her.
Officers interviewed the mother and store employees. Police also obtained video footage of the incident for review.
Spring Township police could not be immediately reached for comment.
A separate post on Facebook by the purported complainant has been widely shared, though the Centre Daily Times has not been able to confirm its authenticity.
