Woman, unborn child die after Blair County crash

A woman and her unborn child died after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Blair County.
According to state police at Hollidaysburg, Margaret Leppert, 26, of Manns Choice, was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla southbound on state Route 99 in Greenfield Township when her vehicle veered from the right lane to the left, colliding with another vehicle at about 3:20 p.m.
A 2014 Ford Focus driven by Kirstie Taylor, 26, and Leppert’s vehicle both reportedly continued off the highway. Leppert’s vehicle overturned several times, causing her to be ejected from the vehicle. Police said she was not wearing a seat belt.
Taylor, of Bedford, was able to regain control of her vehicle.
All passengers were taken to UPMC Altoona, including two children in each vehicle.
Leppert, along with her unborn child, died at the hospital, according to police.
A 2-year-old male and 3-year-old female were passengers in Leppert’s vehicle and were seriously injured in the crash, police said. Their child safety seats were reportedly used improperly.
Taylor was seriously injured, and one of her passengers, a 7-year-old male suffered a minor injury, police said. Taylor’s other passenger, a 3-year-old male, was uninjured.
AMED assisted to the scene, along with Freedom, Claysburg and Friendship fire companies.
Comments