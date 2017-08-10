Man transported by medical helicopter after crash

A Scranton man was seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash on state Route 45 in Haines Township on Wednesday afternoon.
State police at Rockview said Thomas Horlacher, 69, was driving a 2011 Toyota RAV4 east on the roadway when he traveled off the shoulder and impacted a concrete culvert at about 12:15 p.m.
The vehicle overturned several times before coming to a final rest on the passenger side, just 6 feet from the eastbound lane, police said.
First responders mechanically extricated Horlacher from the vehicle, and he was then transported by medical helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center.
According to police, Horlacher was not wearing a seat belt and was operating the vehicle on a medically suspended driver’s license.
Millheim Fire, Penns Valley EMS and Kupples Towing Service responded to the scene.
