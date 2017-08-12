Man reported missing after camping, fishing trip

A 70-year-old Altoona man has been missing since at least Friday night, according to state police at Hollidaysburg.
Police reported Saturday morning that John Paul Prunkard had been camping and fishing in Blair County for several days.
When his ride arrived Friday night to pick him up on Reservoir Road near the U.S. Route 22 intersection in Frankstown Township, Prunkard was not present, police said.
Police said they found Prunkard’s belongings packed in a pile in the parking area near the Frankstown bridge, where he was scheduled for pickup.
Prunkard is described as a 155-pound, 6-foot white man.
He was reportedly last seen using a telephone, and waiting in the parking lot of Mielnik’s Shopping Village Plaza, and was wearing glasses and an orange shirt.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 696-6100.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
