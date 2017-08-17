MMA event featuring 2 former Nittany Lions is coming to the Bryce Jordan Center

Two veterans of the Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling team are coming to the Bryce Jordan Center — and they’ll be bringing along some intimidating company.
On Nov. 3, Phil Davis and Ed Ruth will return to Penn State to compete in MMA for the first time in their careers, according to a Bellator MMA press release.
The BJC is hosting “Bellator 186,” a mixed martial arts and kickboxing competition. The main event will feature light heavyweight champion Ryan “Darth” Bader defending his title against Linton “The Swarm” Vassell.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 1 at the BJC, Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre and Ticketmaster. They can also be purchased over the phone at 800-745-3000.
