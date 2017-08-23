Robbery investigation continues; devices reportedly found to be non-explosive

Ferguson Township police are still seeking the suspect in a Tuesday robbery at SPE Federal Credit Union.
According to police, at 3:54 p.m., the suspect entered the credit union located at 650 Science Park Road wearing a long purple dress, an ivory head covering, gloves and a clear mask. The suspect reportedly demanded money and placed a device on the counter, indicating to the teller that he was armed and the device was a bomb.
After receiving the cash, the suspect fled across Science Park Road and headed east. The amount of cash has not yet been determined.
Multiple bomb threats were called in earlier in the day, police said, including to the Walmart on North Atherton Street and a Penn State building near the intersection of North Atherton and West College Avenue. The Penn State bomb squad and the Centre Region Tactical Response Team responded to the threats.
The bomb squad and response team reportedly discovered devices at each location, police said. These devices were later found to be fake and had no explosive ability.
The investigation continues into the robbery, police said, with joint efforts through Ferguson and Patton townships, State College borough, Penn State police and the FBI. Anyone with information should contact Ferguson Township police at 237-1172.
Comments