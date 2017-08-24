Penn State student charged with invasion of privacy

A Penn State student faces privacy charges after allegedly taking videos of another student in the shower.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Penn State police, an officer was dispatched at about 3:40 a.m. July 30 to Beaver Hall for a report of suspicious activity. On arrival, a male resident stated he had been taking a shower about a half-hour earlier when he noticed a “white a gray cellphone” above him in the shower.
The man said it seemed as if someone was taking photos of him, police said. Shortly after, he reportedly saw a short male with dark hair leaving the bathroom, saying he believed it was another resident of the hall named Henry J. Dionicio-Fuentes.
The officer met with Dionicio-Fuentes, 18, of Homestead, FL, at about 4:30 a.m., police said, and reportedly noted his bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and odor of alcohol on his breath. When asked if he had taken photos of another male while showering, Dionicio-Fuentes allegedly stated, “No, you can look at my phone, there’s nothing on it.”
He consented to a search of his phone, police said, where the officer reportedly discovered two video clips of the man in the shower Dionicio-Fuentes had texted to himself. When asked why he took the videos, Dionicio-Fuentes reportedly stated, “I don’t know, I was drunk. I do stupid things when I drink.”
Dionicio-Fuentes reportedly said he was going to delete the videos, police said, but was glad the officer found them. The videos were entered into evidence.
He was arraigned via summons by District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with four misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and a summary charge of purchase of alcohol by a minor. A preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 27.
