Police investigate pedestrian-vehicle crash

From CDT staff reports

August 25, 2017 3:34 PM

State College police are investigating a reported incident that led to a crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian early Friday morning.

According to a police news release, the incident occurred at about 1:33 a.m. along the 100 block of South Garner Street. The investigation revealed that there was a “confrontation” between a 21-year-old male Penn State student and bar staff at Bar Bleu.

During the altercation, the man reportedly stumbled into the roadway and was struck by the southbound SUV, police said. The man was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center and treated.

At this time, police said, there does not appear to be any charges facing the driver of the vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150 or submit an online tip through the police website.

