CPI receives $4 million grant for building project

The Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology has been awarded a $4 million grant for the construction of its new health sciences building.
The grant for the career-technical education school was announced by Sen. Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, and will come from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
“Constructing this building allows CPI to expand the array of educational opportunities the school provides to our local residents,” Corman said in a statement. “It’s an investment in our community and will meet the local demand for high-quality education close to home.”
CPI partnered with the Delta Development Group to write the application for the grant, which will offset some of the cost of the three-story, 46,000-square-foot medical education facility. The building will allow CPI to provide training for specialized degree programs and offer leasable space for on-site medical services offered by a CPI partner, according to CPI President Richard Makin.
“We envision a partnership that strengthens the health care education continuum, heightens brand awareness and allows convenient community access for patient care,” Makin said. “The health science building expands the bridge between health academics to provide the most qualified clinical workforce in the region.”
When the facility is complete, CPI degree programs will include training for health care management, occupational and physical therapy assistants, surgical technology, licensed practical nursing and registered nursing.
“Career and technical education is the cornerstone to allowing our neighbors to not only get a family-sustaining job but maintain that employment into the future,” Corman said. “Investments in education create jobs and improve the local economy. It’s a win-win for our community.”
CPI expects the facility to be completed in time for the fall 2020 semester.
Leon Valsechi: 814-231-4631, @leon_valsechi
