Snow plows at the Penn Dot station off of Shiloh Road and I-99 on Wednesday, January 20, 2016.
Snow plows at the Penn Dot station off of Shiloh Road and I-99 on Wednesday, January 20, 2016. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Snow plows at the Penn Dot station off of Shiloh Road and I-99 on Wednesday, January 20, 2016. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

News

Speed limit temporarily reduced on I-80 and I-99

From CDT staff reports

December 30, 2017 10:39 AM

Motorists should expect reduced speed limits of 45 mph on Interstate 80 in Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties and on Interstate 99 in Centre County. The restrictions will be in place until later today due to winter weather conditions, PennDOT announced.

“Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear,” according to the release.

PennDOT urged motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who will travel can check conditions in real-time by visiting www.511pa.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm

    Dogs in Erie, Pennsylvania, frolicked in a wintry wonderland after record-levels of snow. The area has seen 56.5 inches of snow since Christmas Eve.

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm 1:01

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm
She said 'Yes!' 0:14

She said 'Yes!'
Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA 1:04

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

View More Video