Speed limit temporarily reduced on I-80 and I-99

Motorists should expect reduced speed limits of 45 mph on Interstate 80 in Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties and on Interstate 99 in Centre County. The restrictions will be in place until later today due to winter weather conditions, PennDOT announced.
“Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear,” according to the release.
PennDOT urged motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who will travel can check conditions in real-time by visiting www.511pa.com.
