Is Punxsutawney Phil in trouble? One sheriff's department has a warrant out for his arrest

By Lauren Muthler

March 23, 2018 11:25 AM

Accused of crimes of deception and lying to the public, Punxsutawney Phil is a wanted ... groundhog.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant Wednesday for the apprehension and arrest of its own famous groundhog.

Phil, the department says, "promised" on Feb. 2 that there would be six more weeks of winter. With the recent blanketing of snow across the state on Wednesday, five days after Phil's prognostication of six more weeks ended, the sheriff's department says he lied and deceived the public.

A wanted poster had been posted on the department's Facebook page, and is hanging on the "warrant wall" outside the sheriff's office.

Phil is described as a 7-year-old male groundhog with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 22 inches long and 20 pounds with sharp teeth.

