19-year-old soldier dies in crash

A 19-year-old died Saturday when a weekend crash threw him off the ATV he was driving and onto a driveway, according to multiple reports.
Cody James "CJ" Maines, a soldier in the Army and a five-year firefighter for the Ashville Fire Company, was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred. The Tribune-Democrat reported that alcohol was a factor in the crash.
"It was a devastating call for our first responders in that area due to the fact that they knew the individual who was a brother firefighter," Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees told the Tribune-Democrat. "It becomes extremely difficult when first responders are dealing with one of their own, and these men and women handled themselves with the utmost professionalism considering these difficult circumstances."
Maines was driving the ATV on Bem Road in Gallitzin Township, Cambria County, and lost control of the ATV. He was found at about 7 a.m. Saturday
Ashville Fire Company Chief Joe Racz told WJAC that Maines joined the department's junior program five years ago.
"He was proud to become a senior firefighter when he turned 18,” Racz said, “He earned that and he worked hard at it, as hard as anyone."
Maines was on leave before being deployed.
"He was about to be deployed and he was actually proud of that and happy to be going,” Racz told WJAC. “He was set to return to the military this week. He's certainly going to be missed."
Public viewings will be held at 2 p.m. and at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Gibbens Funeral Home at 1688 Liberty St. in Ashville. A firefighters' viewing and service will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and those attending should assemble at 6:30 p.m. at the Ashville Fire Company.
The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and first responders participating in the procession should arrive no later than 10 a.m.
Comments