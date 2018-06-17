1 killed, 4 injured in Father's Day crash

A man is dead and four are injured — three seriously — after a Father's Day crash in Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County, police say.
Robert Keefer, 31, of Lock Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Amber Baker, 35, of Greencastle, Richard Kodish, 66, of Oxford, and Nancy Kodish, 65, of Oxford, were transported by ambulance to Lock Haven Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
Raymond Kodish, 26, of Indiana, was also transported to Lock Haven Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
According to state police at Lamar, the crash happened at 12:05 p.m. Sunday on state Route 120/Renovo Road.
Police say the vehicle containing Keefer and Baker was traveling west in the area of mailbox No. 1212 when the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left curve, sending the vehicle into the opposing lane of travel.
Traveling the opposite direction, the other vehicle struck Keefer's vehicle while coming around the right-hand curve.
Police say Keefer was not wearing a seat belt.
Lock Haven, Flemington borough and Dunstable fire and EMS agencies also responded to the scene.
