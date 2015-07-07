The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans Court in the Willowbank Building.
Christopher Scott Cipro, Pleasant Gap, and Carla Anne Weaver, Pleasant Gap
Matthew Alan Freeman, Palmdale, Calif., and Meredith Joelyn Semion, Palmdale, Calif.
Jonathan Mark Keller, State College, and Sierra Adriana Coleman-Chapin, State College
Maximilian Julius Pany, Boston, and Jasmeet Kaur Samra, State College
Adam Tracey Liston, Bellefonte, and Rene Allison Shafer, Bellefonte
Kevin Rieve Ryan, State College, and Sambeeta Das, State College
Aaron Michael Magaro, Mt. Joy, and Stephanie Elizabeth Shoffner, Mt. Joy
Stephen Thomas Olson, Boalsburg, and Amanda Mae Schell, Boalsburg
David Andrew Potter, Pleasant Gap, and Wanda Marie Reickart, Philipsburg
Michael John Fullington, State College, and Cassandra Marie Meyer, State College
Jeremiah Paul Johnson, Clarksville, Tenn., and Michele Ann Gingher, Clarksville, Tenn.
Brett Lloyd Knapik, State College, and Laurel Ann Blaisure, Spring Mills
Kenneth Antonio Ponton, State College, and Heather Jill Painter, State College
Nathan Andrew Bauer, State College, and Christina Louise Rowe, State College
Rachel Elizabeth Zerby, Concord, N.C., and Denver Scott Juliano, Erie
Kirklyn Christopher Wagner, Bellefonte, and Ashley Dawn Smithyman, Bellefonte
