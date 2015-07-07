News

July 7, 2015 12:07 AM

Marriage licenses

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed recently in the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans Court in the Willowbank Building.

Christopher Scott Cipro, Pleasant Gap, and Carla Anne Weaver, Pleasant Gap

Matthew Alan Freeman, Palmdale, Calif., and Meredith Joelyn Semion, Palmdale, Calif.

Jonathan Mark Keller, State College, and Sierra Adriana Coleman-Chapin, State College

Maximilian Julius Pany, Boston, and Jasmeet Kaur Samra, State College

Adam Tracey Liston, Bellefonte, and Rene Allison Shafer, Bellefonte

Kevin Rieve Ryan, State College, and Sambeeta Das, State College

Aaron Michael Magaro, Mt. Joy, and Stephanie Elizabeth Shoffner, Mt. Joy

Stephen Thomas Olson, Boalsburg, and Amanda Mae Schell, Boalsburg

David Andrew Potter, Pleasant Gap, and Wanda Marie Reickart, Philipsburg

Michael John Fullington, State College, and Cassandra Marie Meyer, State College

Jeremiah Paul Johnson, Clarksville, Tenn., and Michele Ann Gingher, Clarksville, Tenn.

Brett Lloyd Knapik, State College, and Laurel Ann Blaisure, Spring Mills

Kenneth Antonio Ponton, State College, and Heather Jill Painter, State College

Nathan Andrew Bauer, State College, and Christina Louise Rowe, State College

Rachel Elizabeth Zerby, Concord, N.C., and Denver Scott Juliano, Erie

Kirklyn Christopher Wagner, Bellefonte, and Ashley Dawn Smithyman, Bellefonte

