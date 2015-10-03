Penn State marks Military Appreciation Day against Army

2:06 Funeral procession for Trooper Landon Weaver Pause

1:02 Rings trailer

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

6:21 Man with dementia hears music from his era and lights up

1:21 Video: On living and loving with Alzheimer's