Callao Cafe space sold in State College, another restaurant to return

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting Pause

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

1:33 People gather to support solidarity in State College

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers