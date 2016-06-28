Callao Cafe space sold in State College, another restaurant to return

In about a month, those searching for “a taste of Philly in Happy Valley” may be in luck.
After more than a decade away, Troy’s Philadelphia Style Hoagies is set to return to State College at 434 W. Aaron Drive. The eatery takes the place of Callao Cafe, which closed its doors at the end of February.
Owner Troy Guenot said the family-run business is targeting an early August opening. Besides cheesesteaks and chicken steaks, the prospective menu includes chicken wings, french fries, salads, wraps and half-pound cheeseburgers. Guenot also plans on offering 18 varieties of cold hoagies. The eatery will deliver and provide online ordering, Guenot said, with designs on offering catering options in the future.
About 12 years ago, the Bald Eagle Area graduate had owned and operated Troy’s locations on West College Avenue and Benner Pike in Bellefonte. He decided on returning to the restaurant business after spending the intervening years working in excavation and the oil and gas industry.
“I’m a big people person,” he said. “I like just serving a good, quality product, and bringing a bit of Philadelphia to Happy Valley.”
For Guenot, a Snow Shoe native and father of seven, the venture is a family effort. His daughter Autumn will help with managing the 1,600-square-foot restaurant, while two more his children help with day-to-day operations.
Guenot contacted David Price, Callao’s co-owner, earlier in the year and committed to the space in May. Price said he is looking forward to the new restaurant.
“While the experience in Troy’s is going to be vastly different than the experience in Callao’s from a culinary perspective,” Price said, “I really think that what Troy is bringing to the table is an on-site owner who the customer base is going to like.”
Guenot plans to be open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments