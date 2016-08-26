Scott Kelly calls NASA astronaut who beat his space record

On Aug. 24, NASA astronaut and Expedition 48 Commander Jeff Williams surpassed 520 days living in space, breaking Scott Kelly’s previous record for most cumulative time spent in space by a U.S. astronaut.
Credit: NASA Johnson

Local

Sandusky arrives at Pa. court for appeals hearing

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrived at the Centre County Courthouse near State College, where he's expected to testify at an appeals hearing that he was wrongly convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys. He's arguing he wasn't properly represented by his legal team during a 2012 trial.

News

Penn State student competes in 'NASCAR for bikes' at 2016 Olympics

Penn State student Matt Baranoski will represent the U.S. at the 2016 Rio Olympics this year in the 2000­ meter keirin cycling event. The Perkasie, PA native says the sprint sport requires seeing and reacting with no time to think. With so many factors at play, “it doesn’t matter if you’re the fastest or not, you can still win.”

Local

New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

A growing number of law and health care agencies are working to make naloxone (Narcan), available without a prescription. The drug is used to treat an opioid emergency, such as an overdose or a possible overdose of a prescription painkiller or, more commonly, heroin. Mayo Clinic addiction specialist Dr. Jon Ebbert says the new nasal form of naloxone makes it easier to administer than the injectable version.

Nation & World

Girlfriend live streams on Facebook after man shot by police officer in Minnesota

WARNING: Graphic images and language. Viewer discretion is advised. Lavish Reynolds used Facebook Live to capture the aftermath of a police officer-involved shooting that ultimately killed her boyfriend in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. The video shows her bleeding boyfriend in the driver's seat of the car. She says on camera that her boyfriend, later identified as Philando Castile in media reports, was shot while allegedly reaching for his wallet after they were pulled over for a broken tail light. Reynolds says that an officer shot her boyfriend four times. The officer can be heard in the video screaming, "I told him not to reach for it!" The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

Editor's Choice Videos