Scott Kelly calls NASA astronaut who beat his space record

WARNING: Graphic images and language. Viewer discretion is advised.
Lavish Reynolds used Facebook Live to capture the aftermath of a police officer-involved shooting that ultimately killed her boyfriend in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. The video shows her bleeding boyfriend in the driver's seat of the car. She says on camera that her boyfriend, later identified as Philando Castile in media reports, was shot while allegedly reaching for his wallet after they were pulled over for a broken tail light. Reynolds says that an officer shot her boyfriend four times. The officer can be heard in the video screaming, "I told him not to reach for it!" The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.