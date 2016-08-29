Lycoming College to host opioid hearing Tuesday

Members of the Pennsylvania House and Senate policy committees will gather testimony on the state’s drug epidemic during a hearing Tuesday afternoon in Williamsport.
Chair of the House Majority Policy Committee Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, is scheduled to join host Rep. Jeff Wheeland, R-Lycoming, and other lawmakers for the hearing from 2-4:30 p.m. at Mary Welch Honors Hall at Lycoming College, 334 Basin St.
U.S. Rep. Tom Marino, R-Lycoming Township, state and local government officials and treatment experts will testify at the hearing, which is open to the public.
State legislators are traveling the commonwealth to hear testimony about the growing opioid crisis and its impact on communities. Tuesday’s hearing is the sixth of an eight-stop tour.
The hearing is scheduled to be livestreamed at pagoppolicy.com.
Comments