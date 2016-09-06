University of Arkansas increases internet speed

The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville has increased its internet connection speed as a result of an upgraded link to a national higher education broadband network.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2c14diS ) reports that the university's connection has been boosted from 10 gigabytes per second to 100 gigabytes per second.
Steven Fulkerson, director of the Arkansas Research and Education Optical Network, says the upgrade is meant to better connect the school to the nationwide supercomputing network called XSEDE, or Extreme Science and Engineering Discovery Environment.
The increased internet speed will be used for faster data transfers to and from the campus.
Jack Cothren, executive director of the Arkansas Research Computing Collaborative, says the upgrade "speeds up our ability to collaborate."
The university hopes to eventually connect its supercomputers to the network.
