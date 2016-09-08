Nova, Kang lead Pirates to 4-1 win over slumping Reds

3:05 What do students and teachers look forward to? Pause

1:44 A message from the superintendent

11:39 James Franklin talks Pitt preparation

2:20 Chelsea Clinton rallies supporters in State College

0:48 4 things you need to know about the new iPhone 7

0:35 Rare double eclipse captured in space

3:54 Interview with Ron Welker

0:52 School district custodians

3:25 Franklin, Godwin and Haley talk Pitt rivalry

0:31 Firefighters respond to Chester Hill blaze